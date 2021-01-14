Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC Chiefs AFC Divisional game pump-up video

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, 509th Bomb Wing commander, and his aircrew give a shoutout to the Kansas City Chiefs fans for the American Football Championship playoff game flyover, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Jan. 14, 2021.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 15:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782030
    VIRIN: 210114-F-MZ237-1001
    Filename: DOD_108162727
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC Chiefs AFC Divisional game pump-up video, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    football
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Team Whiteman

