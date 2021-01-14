U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, 509th Bomb Wing commander, and his aircrew give a shoutout to the Kansas City Chiefs fans for the American Football Championship playoff game flyover, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Jan. 14, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 15:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|782030
|VIRIN:
|210114-F-MZ237-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108162727
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
This work, KC Chiefs AFC Divisional game pump-up video, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
