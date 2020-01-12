The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts periodic nourishment of the Absecon Island beachfill project in the winter of 2020 in Ventnor City, N.J. The project includes a dune and berm system and is designed to reduce the risk of coastal storm damages to property and infrastructure.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 14:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782022
|VIRIN:
|210129-A-A1403-510
|Filename:
|DOD_108162666
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|VENTNOR CITY, NJ, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Absecon Island Beachfill Periodic Nourishment, by Stephen Rochette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT