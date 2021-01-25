Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Delaware Air National Guard Volunteers support the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brandan Hollis 

    166th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs

    Delaware Air National Guardsmen depart from the 166th Airlift Wing and arrive back from Washington D.C. Around 40 Delaware Air National Guardsmen volunteered to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by A1C Brandan Hollis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 14:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782019
    VIRIN: 210125-F-KH104-1001
    Filename: DOD_108162649
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delaware Air National Guard Volunteers support the 59th Presidential Inauguration, by A1C Brandan Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Air National Guard
    Delaware
    Inauguration
    166th AirLift Wing
    Service Before Self

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT