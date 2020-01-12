Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Absecon Island Beachfill Periodic Nourishment

    VENTNOR CITY, NJ, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2020

    Video by Stephen Rochette 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts periodic nourishment of the Absecon Island beachfill project in the winter of 2020 in Ventnor City, N.J. The project includes a dune and berm system and is designed to reduce the risk of coastal storm damages to property and infrastructure.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2020
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 13:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782012
    VIRIN: 210129-A-A1403-502
    Filename: DOD_108162627
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: VENTNOR CITY, NJ, NJ, US

    USACE
    Beach Nourishment
    Beach Replenishment
    Dune
    Absecon Island Beachfill

