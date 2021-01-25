Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virtual 4th Quarterly Awards

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Alan Ricker 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Richard Tanner, 22nd Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Melissa Royster, 22nd ARW command chief, celebrate the winners of the 22nd ARW 4th quarter awards.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 13:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781993
    VIRIN: 210129-F-JA727-0001
    Filename: DOD_108162443
    Length: 00:07:09
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 

    This work, Virtual 4th Quarterly Awards, by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

