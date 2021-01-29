McConnell's 22nd Air Refueling Wing Command Chief and her Honorary Commander, Shelly Prichard describe the program and why it is important to our mission.
|01.29.2021
|01.29.2021 13:03
|Video Productions
|781992
|210129-F-AD239-0001
|6
|DOD_108162440
|00:17:09
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|0
|0
This work, Honorary Commander Program Feature, by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
