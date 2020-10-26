Leader's Recon - EP 13 - Mr. McGurk & Dr. East - Holistic Health and Fitness System

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



If you want to learn more about the future of army fitness and health, this is the episode of Leader's Recon for you! We sit down with the pioneers of the Army's new Holistic Health and Fitness System, as they discuss this cutting edge approach to soldier health and lethality.