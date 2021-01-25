U.S. Air Force Col. David S. Miller, 377th Air Base Wing commander, honors the contributions of African-Americans in honor of African-American/Black History month on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 25, 2021.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 10:29
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|781972
|VIRIN:
|210125-F-AR051-455
|Filename:
|DOD_108162299
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Kirtland honors African-American Heritage Month, by SrA Kiana Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT