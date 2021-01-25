Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Kirtland honors African-American Heritage Month

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. David S. Miller, 377th Air Base Wing commander, honors the contributions of African-Americans in honor of African-American/Black History month on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 25, 2021.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 10:29
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 781972
    VIRIN: 210125-F-AR051-455
    Filename: DOD_108162299
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    diversity
    African-American History Month
    inclusion
    Team Kirtland

