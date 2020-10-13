Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Leader's Recon - EP 11 - Command Sgt. Maj. Sampa - Developing Oneself as a First Line Leader

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    In this fantastic episode, Command Sgt. Maj. John Sampa sits down with the Leader's Recon team to discuss developing oneself as a leader and making the most out of your drill weekend!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 10:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 781971
    VIRIN: 201013-A-AB135-688
    Filename: DOD_108162298
    Length: 00:52:12
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leader's Recon - EP 11 - Command Sgt. Maj. Sampa - Developing Oneself as a First Line Leader, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Knowledge

    TAGS

    leadership
    mentor
    podcast
    mentorship
    team leader
    squad leader

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT