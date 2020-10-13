In this fantastic episode, Command Sgt. Maj. John Sampa sits down with the Leader's Recon team to discuss developing oneself as a leader and making the most out of your drill weekend!
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 10:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|781971
|VIRIN:
|201013-A-AB135-688
|Filename:
|DOD_108162298
|Length:
|00:52:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Leader's Recon - EP 11 - Command Sgt. Maj. Sampa - Developing Oneself as a First Line Leader, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
