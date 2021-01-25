Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RUYS - COVID Vaccine

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.25.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. K. Tucker Owen 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Cristela Gonzalez Gonzalez, 31 Health Care Operations Squadron family health NCOIC, takes Gen. Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, through the steps of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 09:43
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 781968
    VIRIN: 210125-F-DV125-1001
    Filename: DOD_108162248
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    This work, RUYS - COVID Vaccine, by SSgt K. Tucker Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vaccine
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19EUCOM

