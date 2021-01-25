Tech. Sgt. Cristela Gonzalez Gonzalez, 31 Health Care Operations Squadron family health NCOIC, takes Gen. Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, through the steps of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 09:43
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|781968
|VIRIN:
|210125-F-DV125-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108162248
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, RUYS - COVID Vaccine, by SSgt K. Tucker Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT