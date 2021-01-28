Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Marine Regiment Deactivation Ceremony

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Video by Cpl. Aaron Douds 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, execute a regimental deactivation ceremony on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 28, 2021. The regiment served a total of 68 years and is now being deactivated in accordance with the Commandant of the Marine Corps’ Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aaron Douds)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 09:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781965
    VIRIN: 210129-M-MS614-1001
    Filename: DOD_108162238
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Marine Regiment Deactivation Ceremony, by Cpl Aaron Douds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deactivation
    History
    Camp Lejeune
    8th Marines
    2d MARDIV
    Force Design

