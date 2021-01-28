8th Marine Regiment Deactivation Ceremony

U.S. Marines with 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, execute a regimental deactivation ceremony on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 28, 2021. The regiment served a total of 68 years and is now being deactivated in accordance with the Commandant of the Marine Corps’ Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aaron Douds)
