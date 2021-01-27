Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 Vaccine Discussion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Video by Michelle Gonzalez 

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, MEDCOM

    Col. Kim Salazar, the Deputy Commander for Clinical Services for the Fort Meade Medical Department Activity, and Dr. Denise Richardson, and the Chief of Medical Operations for Kimbrough, have a discussion about the COVID-19 vaccine.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 09:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781962
    VIRIN: 210127-A-CD688-1001
    Filename: DOD_108162203
    Length: 00:10:44
    Location: MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Vaccine Discussion, by Michelle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COVID-19 Vacccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT