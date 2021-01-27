Col. Kim Salazar, the Deputy Commander for Clinical Services for the Fort Meade Medical Department Activity, and Dr. Denise Richardson, and the Chief of Medical Operations for Kimbrough, have a discussion about the COVID-19 vaccine.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 09:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781962
|VIRIN:
|210127-A-CD688-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108162203
|Length:
|00:10:44
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, COVID-19 Vaccine Discussion, by Michelle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT