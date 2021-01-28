Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Navy Reserve, Reserve Force Master Chief Welcome New Chiefs

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    Vice Adm. John Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force, and Force Master Chief Chris Kotz, offer their congratulations and guidance to the newest Chief Petty Officers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 08:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781958
    VIRIN: 200129-N-NO301-0001
    Filename: DOD_108162090
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Reserve
    Chief
    Pinning
    Navy Reserve
    CNR

