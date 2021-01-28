2nd MLG Commanding General Receives COVID-19 Vaccination

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Forrest Poole III, Commanding General of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, receives the the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and speaks about the importance of it at Goettge Memorial Field House on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, January 28, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Scarlet A. Sharp)
