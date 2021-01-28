Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd MLG Commanding General Receives COVID-19 Vaccination

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Video by Sgt. Scarlet Sharp 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Forrest Poole III, Commanding General of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, receives the the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and speaks about the importance of it at Goettge Memorial Field House on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, January 28, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Scarlet A. Sharp)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 09:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781957
    VIRIN: 210128-M-LE112-1001
    Filename: DOD_108162065
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    USMC
    2nd Marine Logistics Group
    COVID-19 vaccine
    Pfizer-BioNTech
    MHSVaccine
    2nd MLG Commanding General

