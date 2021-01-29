Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naples Explore Europe -- Lago Matese

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    01.29.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Stanley 

    AFN Naples

    210129-N-ZJ713-1001
    LAGO DEL MATESE, Italy (Jan. 29 2021) An AFN Naples Explore Europe production highlighting Lago Del Matese in the Campania region of Italy. (US Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jake Stanley/ Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 04:59
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 781955
    VIRIN: 210129-N-ZJ713-1001
    Filename: DOD_108161945
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naples Explore Europe -- Lago Matese, by PO2 Jacob Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Naples
    Europe
    Explore
    Lago Del Matese
    Campania

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT