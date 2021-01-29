Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18 WG COVID Vaccine 2nd Round

    JAPAN

    01.29.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Demond Mcghee 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Feature video showcasing Kadena Air Base members receiving second dosage of Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18 WG COVID Vaccine 2nd Round, by SrA Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

