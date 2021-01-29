Feature video showcasing Kadena Air Base members receiving second dosage of Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 03:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781954
|VIRIN:
|210129-F-VL625-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108161905
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 18 WG COVID Vaccine 2nd Round, by SrA Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT