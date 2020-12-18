The 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron concluded a week-long COVID-19 patient movement training with a proof-of-concept flight at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 18, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 03:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781953
|VIRIN:
|201218-F-KY598-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108161899
|Length:
|00:05:09
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 86th AES concludes NPC-L training with proof-of-concept flight B-roll, by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT