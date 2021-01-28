Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG helps provide COVID-19 vaccinations in Cochise County

    BISBEE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona Air National Guard medics help support the Cochise County health department by checking in patients and administering the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Bisbee, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U .S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 19:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781947
    VIRIN: 210128-Z-CC902-001
    Filename: DOD_108161420
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: BISBEE, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG helps provide COVID-19 vaccinations in Cochise County, by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    vaccine
    Arizona National Guard
    COVID-19
    AZCV19
    Cochise County

