AZNG helps provide COVID-19 vaccinations in Cochise County

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/781947" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Arizona Air National Guard medics help support the Cochise County health department by checking in patients and administering the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Bisbee, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U .S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)