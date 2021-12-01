U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in a full mission profile raid on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 12-13, 2021. The Marines trained alongside Special Operations Forces in order to improve unit capabilities and strengthen integration proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah Ralphs)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 20:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781944
|VIRIN:
|210112-M-AJ027-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108161407
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Urban Warfare, by LCpl Noah Ralphs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT