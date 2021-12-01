Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Urban Warfare

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Noah Ralphs 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in a full mission profile raid on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 12-13, 2021. The Marines trained alongside Special Operations Forces in order to improve unit capabilities and strengthen integration proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah Ralphs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 20:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781944
    VIRIN: 210112-M-AJ027-1001
    Filename: DOD_108161407
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Urban Warfare, by LCpl Noah Ralphs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mout
    SOF
    Urban Warfare
    Training
    6th Reg
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT