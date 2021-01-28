Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 21-03 students conduct field training in snowshoes, Part III

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This clip highlights students in Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 21-03 completing field training carrying rucksacks and pulling ahkio sleds of equipment Jan. 28, 2021, at a training area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Students complete miles of ruck marching in the snow and cold during the course. Sometimes students move in snowshoes and skis covering dozens of miles. Students also complete training terrain and weather analysis, camouflage and concealment, and risk management. They also learn about properly wearing issued cold-weather clothing and how to prevent cold-weather injuries. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 16:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781920
    VIRIN: 210128-A-OK556-531
    Filename: DOD_108161194
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

