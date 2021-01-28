2021 Army Best Medic Competition_Award Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2021 Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark, Jr. U.S. Army Best Medic Competition (ABMC) hosts an award ceremony to recognize the winners at Fort Gordon on Jan. 28, 2021. The Army Surgeon General and Commanding General of U.S. Army Medical Command Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle and his Command Sergeant Major Command Sgt. Maj. Diamond D. Hough awarded the winners. To qualify for the competition, Soldiers must have already earned the Combat Medical Badge or the Expert Field Medical Badge. The ABMC took place from Jan. 25-28 at Fort Gordon, Ga. Soldiers competed in teams of two. The 72-hour event is physically and intellectually challenging. The Soldiers operated in a demanding, continuous, and realistic operational environment. Competitors conducted events such as the Army Combat Fitness Test, rifle marksmanship, simulated combat casualty care, a 28-station obstacle course, night land navigation, water survival (which includes jumping off of diving board into 12-feet of water), and more--including mystery events. This year's competition took place amid the corona virus global pandemic. The Soldiers reported early to participate in a restriction of movement process. The competition took place inside of a "COVID-bubble". The bubble required COVID testing and strict adherence to avoiding under 20 feet of contact with anyone outside of the bubble. Even those outside of the bubble were tested for the virus. This year's event was hosted by the Army's Regional Health Command-Atlantic. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Genesis Miranda)