Tenth Air Force leadership receives COVID-19 Vaccine

The Tenth Air Force Commander, Maj Gen Brian Borgen, Vice Commander, Colonel Dean Sniegowski and Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Malcom, received the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccination from the 301st Medical Squadron.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 16:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781910
|VIRIN:
|210127-F-ES886-121
|Filename:
|DOD_108161097
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
