    Tenth Air Force leadership receives COVID-19 Vaccine

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Video by Lt. Col. Rodney Ellison 

    10th Air Force

    The Tenth Air Force Commander, Maj Gen Brian Borgen, Vice Commander, Colonel Dean Sniegowski and Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Malcom, received the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccination from the 301st Medical Squadron.

