Airmen from the 88th Air Base Wing Medical Group participate in a COVID vaccine town hall, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2021. The medical group provided in-depth information on the availability, distribution and effects of the coronavirus vaccine to the audience. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 15:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|781903
|VIRIN:
|210128-F-F3456-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108161007
|Length:
|01:00:17
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 88 MDG Vaccine Town Hall, by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker, A1C Alexandria Fulton, A1C Jack Gardner, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
