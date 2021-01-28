Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    88 MDG Vaccine Town Hall

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Video by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker, Airman 1st Class Alexandria Fulton, Airman 1st Class Jack Gardner, Ryan Law and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 88th Air Base Wing Medical Group participate in a COVID vaccine town hall, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2021. The medical group provided in-depth information on the availability, distribution and effects of the coronavirus vaccine to the audience. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 15:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 781903
    VIRIN: 210128-F-F3456-1001
    Filename: DOD_108161007
    Length: 01:00:17
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88 MDG Vaccine Town Hall, by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker, A1C Alexandria Fulton, A1C Jack Gardner, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vaccination
    USAF
    WPAFB
    88 MDG
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT