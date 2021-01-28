Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Have a Dream

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Video by Deborah Aragon, Michael Briggs and James Buehler

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    On the eve of Black History Month, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Commander Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox sat down with Karen McPeters, a teammate in the Air Force Services Center, to talk about the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., his "I Have a Dream" speech to the nation and their hopes for tomorrow.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 16:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781900
    VIRIN: 210128-F-RD009-993
    Filename: DOD_108160980
    Length: 00:07:07
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Have a Dream, by Deborah Aragon, Michael Briggs and James Buehler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    martin luther king
    I have a dream
    wilcox
    AFIMSC

