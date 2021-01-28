AFIMSC Black History Month (full version)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In recognition of Black History Month, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Commander Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox sat down with Karen McPeters, a teammate in the Air Force Services Center, to talk about the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., his "I Have a Dream" speech to the nation and their hopes for the future.