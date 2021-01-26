Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief, discuss what valuable means to them in an episode of “Let’s Get it Wright,” Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2021. "Let's Get it Wright" focuses on a different topic each month, the theme for January is “Valuable.” (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 15:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781895
|VIRIN:
|210126-F-VE661-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108160967
|Length:
|00:14:52
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Let’s Get it Wright - Valuable, by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker, A1C Jack Gardner, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT