    Let’s Get it Wright - Valuable

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Video by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker, Airman 1st Class Jack Gardner, Ryan Law and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief, discuss what valuable means to them in an episode of “Let’s Get it Wright,” Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2021. "Let's Get it Wright" focuses on a different topic each month, the theme for January is “Valuable.” (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 15:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781895
    VIRIN: 210126-F-VE661-1001
    Filename: DOD_108160967
    Length: 00:14:52
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    This work, Let’s Get it Wright - Valuable, by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker, A1C Jack Gardner, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF
    WPAFB
    Valuable
    88ABW
    Let’s Get it Wright

