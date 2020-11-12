Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tyndall Fuels Management Flight B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Brad Sturk 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron's fuels management flight provide fuel support to F/A-18 Hornets during a Weapons System Evaluation Program at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 11, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 14:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781894
    VIRIN: 201211-F-WV167-1001
    Filename: DOD_108160965
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall Fuels Management Flight B-roll, by Brad Sturk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    TAGS

    POL
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    Tyndall
    Fuel management

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT