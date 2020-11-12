Members of the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron's fuels management flight provide fuel support to F/A-18 Hornets during a Weapons System Evaluation Program at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 11, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 14:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781894
|VIRIN:
|201211-F-WV167-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108160965
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Tyndall Fuels Management Flight B-roll, by Brad Sturk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
