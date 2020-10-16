Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130 Hercules engine running offload B-roll

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Video by Brad Sturk 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll of members of the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron as they perform an engine running offload (ERO) of a C-130 Hercules at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 16, 2020. The C-130 brought Airmen from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland for training that will take place in the local area.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 14:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781888
    VIRIN: 201016-F-WV167-1003
    Filename: DOD_108160878
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130 Hercules engine running offload B-roll, by Brad Sturk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

