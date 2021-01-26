U.S. Air Force B-52s from Minot Air Force Base fly in formation with F-15E Strike Eagles and Saudi Royal Air Force fighter jets over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 27, 2021. The B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and can carry nuclear or precision guided conventional ordnance with global reach precision navigation capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Roslyn Ward)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 13:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781884
|VIRIN:
|210127-F-XN348-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108160700
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, B-52 Stratofortresses fly in formation with U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles, Saudi Royal Air Force fighter jets, and U.S. Navy F/A 18 Hornets, by SrA Roslyn Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
