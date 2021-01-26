B-52 Stratofortresses fly in formation with U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles, Saudi Royal Air Force fighter jets, and U.S. Navy F/A 18 Hornets

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/781884" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force B-52s from Minot Air Force Base fly in formation with F-15E Strike Eagles and Saudi Royal Air Force fighter jets over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 27, 2021. The B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and can carry nuclear or precision guided conventional ordnance with global reach precision navigation capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Roslyn Ward)