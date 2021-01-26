Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52 Stratofortresses fly in formation with U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles, Saudi Royal Air Force fighter jets, and U.S. Navy F/A 18 Hornets

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.26.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Roslyn Ward 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force B-52s from Minot Air Force Base fly in formation with F-15E Strike Eagles and Saudi Royal Air Force fighter jets over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 27, 2021. The B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and can carry nuclear or precision guided conventional ordnance with global reach precision navigation capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Roslyn Ward)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 13:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781884
    VIRIN: 210127-F-XN348-7001
    Filename: DOD_108160700
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52 Stratofortresses fly in formation with U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles, Saudi Royal Air Force fighter jets, and U.S. Navy F/A 18 Hornets, by SrA Roslyn Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    B-52 Stratofortress
    F/A 18 Hornet
    Bomber Task Force
    Saudi Royal Air Force fighter jets

