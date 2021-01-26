Marines with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct exercises as part of the Force Fitness Program on Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 26, 2021. Marines go through the Force Fitness Program to improve physical fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dylan Walters and Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 13:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781883
|VIRIN:
|210126-M-GA002-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108160665
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Hotel Company Force Fitness, by LCpl Godfrey Ampong and Cpl Dylan Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
