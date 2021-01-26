Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Force Fitness

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong and Cpl. Dylan Walters

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Marines with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct exercises as part of the Force Fitness Program on Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 26, 2021. Marines go through the Force Fitness Program to improve physical fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dylan Walters and Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 13:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781883
    VIRIN: 210126-M-GA002-1001
    Filename: DOD_108160665
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Parris Island
    Marine Corps
    Recruit Training
    Hotel Company
    Force Fitness

