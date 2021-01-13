Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland Guardsmen attend Tactical Combat Casualty Care Course

    MD, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Soldiers and Airmen with the Maryland National Guard recently attended a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course in Edgewood, Maryland. The course is a mix of a classroom teaching and hands-on skills training.

    Location: MD, US

    Air National Guard
    Maryland National Guard
    Army National Guard
    175th Wing

