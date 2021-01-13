Soldiers and Airmen with the Maryland National Guard recently attended a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course in Edgewood, Maryland. The course is a mix of a classroom teaching and hands-on skills training.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 10:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781870
|VIRIN:
|210113-F-PA115-405
|Filename:
|DOD_108160428
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Maryland Guardsmen attend Tactical Combat Casualty Care Course, by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT