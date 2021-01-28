Beginning Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 medical masks will be mandatory in some on-post locations around the Kaiserslautern Military Community, including: AAFES and Commissary locations, post offices, and legal offices. Medical masks include surgical, N95/KN95, and FFP2 masks. The change was made in accordance with Host Nation mask mandates.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 10:12
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|781869
|VIRIN:
|210128-D-NV777-466
|Filename:
|DOD_108160410
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, New Mask Restrictions for KMC, by Lisette Kin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT