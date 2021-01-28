Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Mask Restrictions for KMC

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.28.2021

    Video by Lisette Kin 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Beginning Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 medical masks will be mandatory in some on-post locations around the Kaiserslautern Military Community, including: AAFES and Commissary locations, post offices, and legal offices. Medical masks include surgical, N95/KN95, and FFP2 masks. The change was made in accordance with Host Nation mask mandates.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 10:12
    Category: PSA
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    This work, New Mask Restrictions for KMC, by Lisette Kin, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    KMC
    ArmyStrong
    USAG RP
    Target_News_Europe
    COVID
    COVID restrictions

