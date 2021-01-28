Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Think. Type. Post. Being A-Political on Social Media

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    01.28.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Graves 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Commercial (Spot) on staying A-Political on social media.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 11:20
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 781868
    VIRIN: 210128-A-AJ198-442
    PIN: 210128
    Filename: DOD_108160382
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Think. Type. Post. Being A-Political on Social Media, by SSG David Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Camp Arifjan

    TAGS

    media
    social
    politics
    a political

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT