    AFN Europe Report January 26, 2021

    GERMANY

    01.26.2021

    Video by Chris Knoblauch and Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: First Responders come together for training at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo and the Vicenza community cleans up the installation in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

    KFOR
    U.S Army
    Vicenza
    AFN Europe
    Strong Europe
    USAG Italy

