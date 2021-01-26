On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: First Responders come together for training at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo and the Vicenza community cleans up the installation in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
This work, AFN Europe Report January 26, 2021, by Chris Knoblauch and SGT Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
