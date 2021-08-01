Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Get Jack'd Ep. 6

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.08.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jermaine Jackson 

    U.S. Army Central   

    The final episode of the workout series Get Jack'd features Staff Sgt. Daisy Broker from the 36th Infantry Division. She takes us through Daisy's Daily Yoga Routine to help with those tight muscles.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021
    Category: Series
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    USARCENT
    fitness
    36ID
    armystrong
    armyfit
    GetJack'd

