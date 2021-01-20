Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    569 USFPS live fire B-roll

    GERMANY

    01.20.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Manuel Zamora 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    569th United States Forces Police Squadron live fire B-roll in Breten Landstuhl Army Range, Germany jan. 20, 2021

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 03:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781851
    VIRIN: 210120-F-ZV099-428
    Filename: DOD_108160045
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Germany

    Air Force

    Readiness

    Live-fire range

    569th USFPS

    Germany
    Live Fire
    Air Force
    Readiness
    569th USFPS

