    USAG Pinewood Derby 2021

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    01.23.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Berksteiner 

    AFN Daegu

    Members of the USAG Daegu Community came together with the Scout Pack 81 to compete in a long-standing tradition.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 22:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 781844
    VIRIN: 210128-N-UY393-0001
    Filename: DOD_108159226
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DAEGU, KR 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Pinewood Derby 2021, by PO2 William Berksteiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Pinewood Derby
    Cub Scouts
    Community
    USAG Daegu

