Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Japan's branch health clinic conducted their first iteration of Covid-19 vaccinations at the base theater.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 21:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781840
|VIRIN:
|210126-N-MH057-538
|Filename:
|DOD_108159068
|Length:
|00:09:15
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Japan Conduct Covid-19 Vaccinations, by PO3 Cody Deccio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
