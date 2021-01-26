Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Japan Conduct Covid-19 Vaccinations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.26.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Deccio 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Japan's branch health clinic conducted their first iteration of Covid-19 vaccinations at the base theater.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 21:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781840
    VIRIN: 210126-N-MH057-538
    Filename: DOD_108159068
    Length: 00:09:15
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Japan Conduct Covid-19 Vaccinations, by PO3 Cody Deccio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Japan
    Sasebo
    7th Fleet
    CFAS
    Vaccine
    Navy
    Sailor
    Covid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT