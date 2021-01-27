Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Vaccination Testimonial

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Testimonial given as to why one Soldier volunteered to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 20:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781837
    VIRIN: 210127-A-AK380-872
    Filename: DOD_108158878
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: HI, US

    Vaccine
    COVID-19
    COVID
    COVAX

