Army Best Medic Competition 2021 Operation Red Storm High Value Target

Army Medicine Soldiers rescue a simulated high value target while competing in the 2021 Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark, Jr. U.S. Army Best Medic Competition (ABMC). To qualify, Soldiers must have already earned the Combat Medical Badge or the Expert Field Medic Badge. The ABMC is taking place from Jan. 25-28 at Fort Gordon, Ga. Soldiers are competing in teams if two. the 72-hour event is physically and intellectually challenging. The Soldiers must operate in a demanding, continuous and realistic operational environment. Competitors must excel in events such as the Army Combat Fitness Test, rifle marksmanship, simulated combat casualty care, a 28-station obstacle course, night land navigation, water survival (which includes jumping off a diving board into 12-feet of water), and more--including mystery events. This year's competition takes place in amid the corona virus global pandemic. The Soldiers reported early to participate in a restriction of movement process. The competition is taking place inside a "COVID-bubble". The bubble requires COVID testing and strict adherence to avoid under 20 feet of contact with anyone outside of the bubble. Even those outside of the bubble must be tested for the virus. This year's event is hosted by the Army's Regional Health Command-Atlantic. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jordan Buck)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 19:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781833
|VIRIN:
|210127-A-BW099-002
|PIN:
|210127
|Filename:
|DOD_108158524
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|FORT GORDON, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
