Brig. Gen. Doug Pierson COVID-19 Vaccine Message

Brig. Gen. Doug Pierson, Commanding General, 4th Marine Logistics Group, encourages the Marines and Sailors of Marine Forces Reserve to join him in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 22, 2020 at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans. The COVID-19 vaccine will be critical to the Marine Corps Total Force remaining mission capable, combat effective, and deployable world-wide. . (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Christopher W. England)