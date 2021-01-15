Brig. Gen. Doug Pierson COVID-19 Vaccine Message

Brig. Gen. Doug Pierson, Commanding General, 4th Marine Logistics Group, encourages the Marines and Sailors of Marine Forces Reserve to join him in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 22, 2020 at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans. The COVID-19 vaccine will be critical to the Marine Corps Total Force remaining mission capable, combat effective, and deployable world-wide. . (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Christopher W. England)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 20:30
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|781832
|VIRIN:
|210115-M-UF994-883
|Filename:
|DOD_108158520
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
