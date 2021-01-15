Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Brig. Gen. Doug Pierson COVID-19 Vaccine Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher England 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Brig. Gen. Doug Pierson, Commanding General, 4th Marine Logistics Group, encourages the Marines and Sailors of Marine Forces Reserve to join him in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 22, 2020 at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans. The COVID-19 vaccine will be critical to the Marine Corps Total Force remaining mission capable, combat effective, and deployable world-wide. . (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Christopher W. England)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 20:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 781832
    VIRIN: 210115-M-UF994-883
    Filename: DOD_108158520
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Doug Pierson COVID-19 Vaccine Message, by LCpl Christopher England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Vaccination
    marforres
    Marine Corps
    Marine Forces Reserve
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT