Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, informs the base community on the current Coronavirus situation via a live town hall, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 08:56
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|781830
|VIRIN:
|210127-F-F3456-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108158202
|Length:
|00:42:39
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Wright-Patterson AFB Coronavirus Situation Update Live Town Hall, by Matthew Clouse and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
