B-roll: Tucson Air and Marine Operations aircrew rescues stranded, medically distressed hiker.

On the evening of January 26, the Arizona Air Coordination Center received information from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office that a hiker and three deputies were isolated and in distress in the Huachuca Mountains near Sierra Vista, Arizona.
AMO Tucson Air Branch launched a UH-60 hoist equipped Black Hawk to extract the hiker and the deputies.
|01.26.2021
|01.27.2021 16:22
|B-Roll
|781762
|210126-H-GD279-0002
|DOD_108157686
|00:05:12
|AZ, US
|0
|0
