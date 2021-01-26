B-roll: Tucson Air and Marine Operations aircrew rescues stranded, medically distressed hiker.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/781762" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On the evening of January 26, the Arizona Air Coordination Center received information from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office that a hiker and three deputies were isolated and in distress in the Huachuca Mountains near Sierra Vista, Arizona.



AMO Tucson Air Branch launched a UH-60 hoist equipped Black Hawk to extract the hiker and the deputies.