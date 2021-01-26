Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll: Tucson Air and Marine Operations aircrew rescues stranded, medically distressed hiker.

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    On the evening of January 26, the Arizona Air Coordination Center received information from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office that a hiker and three deputies were isolated and in distress in the Huachuca Mountains near Sierra Vista, Arizona.

    AMO Tucson Air Branch launched a UH-60 hoist equipped Black Hawk to extract the hiker and the deputies.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781762
    VIRIN: 210126-H-GD279-0002
    Filename: DOD_108157686
    Length: 00:05:12
    Location: AZ, US

    rescue
    Air and Marine Operations

