    Tucson Air and Marine Operations aircrew rescues stranded, medically distressed hiker.

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    On the evening of January 26, the Arizona Air Coordination Center received information from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office that a hiker and three deputies were isolated and in distress in the Huachuca Mountains near Sierra Vista, Arizona.

    AMO Tucson Air Branch launched a UH-60 hoist equipped Black Hawk to extract the hiker and the deputies.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 16:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781760
    VIRIN: 210126-H-GD279-0001
    Filename: DOD_108157678
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: AZ, US

    rescue
    black hawk
    Air and Marine Operations

