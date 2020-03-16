SPC. Daniel Olmeda, a Brooklyn, New York, native, now a bassist for the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Band, sits down for a Soldier spotlight. During the interview, Olmeda talked about the difference between being a musician as a civilian versus being in the Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 16:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781759
|VIRIN:
|200316-A-WT494-917
|PIN:
|31620
|Filename:
|DOD_108157677
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, KY, US
|Hometown:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SPC. Daniel Olmeda Soldier Spotlight, by SPC Jeremy Lewis, identified by DVIDS
