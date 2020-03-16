Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPC. Daniel Olmeda Soldier Spotlight

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Video by Spc. Jeremy Lewis 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    SPC. Daniel Olmeda, a Brooklyn, New York, native, now a bassist for the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Band, sits down for a Soldier spotlight. During the interview, Olmeda talked about the difference between being a musician as a civilian versus being in the Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, SPC. Daniel Olmeda Soldier Spotlight, by SPC Jeremy Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Band
    Army Recruiting
    101st Airborne Division Air Assault
    101st Airborne Division Band
    Army Music
    Whats your warrior

