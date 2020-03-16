SPC. Daniel Olmeda Soldier Spotlight

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SPC. Daniel Olmeda, a Brooklyn, New York, native, now a bassist for the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Band, sits down for a Soldier spotlight. During the interview, Olmeda talked about the difference between being a musician as a civilian versus being in the Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)