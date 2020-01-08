2nd Brigade Combat Team "STRIKE" conducts mass COVID-19 Test

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Strike Soldiers from 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct mass testing for COVID-19 prior to their rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, Louisiana. While in Louisiana, Soldiers will be screened daily to ensure every measure possible to being taken to keep Soldiers safe while also allowing the force to maintain readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)