    2nd Brigade Combat Team "STRIKE" conducts mass COVID-19 Test

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2020

    Video by Spc. Jeremy Lewis 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Strike Soldiers from 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct mass testing for COVID-19 prior to their rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, Louisiana. While in Louisiana, Soldiers will be screened daily to ensure every measure possible to being taken to keep Soldiers safe while also allowing the force to maintain readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2020
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 16:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781744
    VIRIN: 200801-A-WT494-103
    PIN: 80120
    Filename: DOD_108157426
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

