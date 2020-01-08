Strike Soldiers from 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct mass testing for COVID-19 prior to their rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, Louisiana. While in Louisiana, Soldiers will be screened daily to ensure every measure possible to being taken to keep Soldiers safe while also allowing the force to maintain readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 16:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781744
|VIRIN:
|200801-A-WT494-103
|PIN:
|80120
|Filename:
|DOD_108157426
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Brigade Combat Team "STRIKE" conducts mass COVID-19 Test, by SPC Jeremy Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
