A C-130 Hercules from the 94th Airlift Wing performs an airdrop at Richard B. Russell Airport in Rome, Ga., Jan. 26, 2021. The unilateral heavy equipment load, aka "Heavy", was dropped by members of the 700th Airlift Squadron while performing daytime operations. (U.S. Air Force video/ Master Sgt. Michael McGhee)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 14:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781738
|VIRIN:
|210127-F-NV270-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108157359
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|ROME, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dobbins delivers on target, by MSgt Michael McGhee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT