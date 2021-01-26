Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dobbins delivers on target

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROME, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael McGhee 

    94th Airlift Wing

    A C-130 Hercules from the 94th Airlift Wing performs an airdrop at Richard B. Russell Airport in Rome, Ga., Jan. 26, 2021. The unilateral heavy equipment load, aka "Heavy", was dropped by members of the 700th Airlift Squadron while performing daytime operations. (U.S. Air Force video/ Master Sgt. Michael McGhee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 14:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781738
    VIRIN: 210127-F-NV270-002
    Filename: DOD_108157359
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: ROME, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dobbins delivers on target, by MSgt Michael McGhee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Airdrop
    Dobbins ARB
    C-130
    Rome
    Dropzone
    dvidsdaily
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resilient
    700th AS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT