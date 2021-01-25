Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCPON Russell Smith FY-21 CPO Pinning Remarks

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    210125-N-GG306-1001
    WASHINGTON (January 25, 2021) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith delivers his congratulatory remarks to newest Chief Petty Officers for fiscal year 2021. (U.S. video by Jonathan Synder)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 15:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 781715
    VIRIN: 210125-N-GG306-1001
    Filename: DOD_108157193
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON Russell Smith FY-21 CPO Pinning Remarks, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCPON
    CPO Pinning
    Fiscal year 2021

