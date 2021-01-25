210125-N-GG306-1001
WASHINGTON (January 25, 2021) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith delivers his congratulatory remarks to newest Chief Petty Officers for fiscal year 2021. (U.S. video by Jonathan Synder)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 15:11
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|781715
|VIRIN:
|210125-N-GG306-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108157193
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCPON Russell Smith FY-21 CPO Pinning Remarks, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT