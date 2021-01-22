Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO corps build trust in Black Sea region during academic’s week

    BUCHAREST, ROMANIA

    01.22.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elvis Umanzor 

    NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps

    Staff officers from Headquarters Allied Rapid Reaction Corps and NATO’s newest Corps, Multinational Corps Southeast, developed defence and deterrence capability in the Black Sea region during an senior leader academics week in Bucharest, Romania, Jan. 18-22, 2021.

