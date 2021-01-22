NATO corps build trust in Black Sea region during academic’s week

Staff officers from Headquarters Allied Rapid Reaction Corps and NATO’s newest Corps, Multinational Corps Southeast, developed defence and deterrence capability in the Black Sea region during an senior leader academics week in Bucharest, Romania, Jan. 18-22, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 11:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|781712
|VIRIN:
|210122-A-TN552-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108157165
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BUCHAREST, RO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT