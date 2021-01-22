Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Munitions Command Black History Month Video 2021

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Joint Munitions Command

    This video and photo montage highlights African American civil service in the ammunition industrial base from World War II to present day.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 10:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 781711
    VIRIN: 210122-A-YZ466-450
    PIN: 210119
    Filename: DOD_108157129
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Joint Munitions Command

    TAGS

    Black History Month
    Black History
    Joint Munitions Command
    African American Civilian Service

